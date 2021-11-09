(3) Bridgeport and (14) Morgantown meet again in first round of Playoffs

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport and Morgantown meet for a second time this season as they face off at Wayne Jamison Field in the first round of the playoffs.

When the two teams played earlier in the season, Bridgeport came out on top 31-20.

Morgantown comes into the postseason with a 5-5 record in hopes of pulling off a major upset over the Indians.

While the teams are familiar with each other, Mohigans head coach Sean Biser said his team is treating the Indians as a new opponent- especially with the developed single-wing offense.

“We approach it like we haven’t seen them yet. We go back and break down the film the same way we did the first time. With their offense it does help that you’ve seen it but at the same time they’ve gotten a lot better at it as the year has gone on. It is good to have a little familiarity but in terms of is that going to make a difference, I don’t think it’s going to make a difference,” Biser said.

Biser likes the product his team has been putting out each Friday night. Morgantown has won three of its last four contests.

“By the time we play a game on Friday night, the work is already done. So you have to improve during the week and I think that’s what we’ve tried to do is just improve every week,” Biser said.



Bridgeport enters this postseason undefeated.

The single-wing offense has proven to be unbeatable up to this point and of course the strong ground game will be utilized again against the Mohigans.

Bridgeport head coach Tyler Phares said if the single-wing is victorious again or not will rely on the offensive line and its blocking.

“Just have to block. I mean that’s always the deal. We know that we can have numbers a lot of places because of the way that we play with ten blockers instead of nine. We just have to out physical people and we have to block well. It’s playoff time,” Phares said.

Phares said there aren’t many positives to seeing an opponent they’ve already beaten because he knows it’s playoff time and Morgantown will bring its A-game.

“Film breakdown is a little bit faster this time but that’s the only positive. They’re the biggest school in the state, they’re physical, they play a brand of football that we’re very familiar with so we know we’re going to have to play our best football,” Phares said.

The Indians need no further motivation than to keep their season alive.

“If you have a bad game and if you don’t play well you’re going home. So if you don’t want your season to end you better bring your best because everybody else is on Friday night,” Phares said.

The rematch will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. at Wayne Jamison Field on Friday night.