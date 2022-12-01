WEST UNION, W.Va (WBOY) – Doddridge County girls’ basketball coach Lisa Cheeseman could not have asked for a more ideal start to the 2022-23 season.

Powered by a strong take to the bucket by Abby McDonough, followed by back -to-back three pointers by Tenley Paugh, the Bulldogs jumped out to a 13-0 lead and never looked back, dispatching South Harrison by a 60-23 final.

The Hawks’ Halle Brand ended that run with consecutive triples of her own, but the pressure defense of Doddridge County proved to be too much with numerous points off turnovers leading to a 21-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

It was much more of the same in the second period with McDonough and fellow senior Emily Gola pushing the pace in transition to build a 20-point lead quickly after the break.

Taking a 34-12 lead into halftime, the Bulldogs never let off the gas pedal in the second half for the 27-point win.