(3) Polar Bears down (9) Bees in East-West rivalry game

FAIRMONT, W.Va.- The snow didn’t stop two rivals from squaring off on the hardwood on Monday night.

In top 10 match up, No. 3 Fairmont Senior came out on top over No. 9 East Fairmont.

West side picked up the early lead thanks to a seven-point first quarter performance from Eric Smith.

The Polar Bears led 16-9 after the first quarter and 25-21 at the halftime break.

The fourth quarter was not a strong one for the Bees who only scored from foul shots. But in the fourth, the Bees fought back and fell short.

Fairmont Senior downed East Fairmont 57-43.

Smith finished with a game-best 17 points, Desean Goode added 13 and Andre Grant finished with 12 points.

Evan Parr led the Bees with 16 points.