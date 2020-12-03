37th Annual Frank Loria Awards held virtually Wednesday, Bridgeport’s Winkie wins top honor

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The 37th annual Frank Loria Awards Banquet was held virtually on Wednesday night.

This was the first time the awards banquet, which is typically held in March, has been held virtually.

The Frank Loria Awards banquet, which was originally scheduled for March of this year, was postponed due to COVID-19.

WVU football head coach, Neal Brown, was the guest speaker.

Bridgeport’s Carson Winkie won the two biggest awards of the night, earning the Frank Loria academic scholarship, as well as the Frank Loria Award, given annually to the top football player in Harrison County.

“This award was especially special and impactful to me since it’s in memory of Frank Loria,” Winkie said via text. “I just know how great of an influence he held and it’s really amazing to think about what he accomplished, and that I’m growing up in the same place he did. I’m still so grateful for the amazing experience I had throughout my senior year and the great football season we had.”