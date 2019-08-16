4 Back Bears named NYPL All-Stars

Four West Virginia Black Bears players have been selected for the 2019 New York-Penn League All-Star game.

Outfielder Blake Sabol and third baseman Jared Triolo will joined by pitchers Jesus Valles and Cameron Junker in Staten Island on August 21.

Junker owns a team-best 4-0 record on the mound, a 1.37 ERA and is second on the team in strikeouts.

Valles has a 3-1 record on the bump, and has thrown more innings than any other West Virginia pitcher.

Triolo leads the Black Bears in a number of offensive categories, while Sabol is among the team leaders in many.

You can find out more on two of the all-stars — Blake Sabol, and Jared Triolo — as part of our Black Bears Conversations series.