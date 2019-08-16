Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

4 Back Bears named NYPL All-Stars

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Four West Virginia Black Bears players have been selected for the 2019 New York-Penn League All-Star game.

Outfielder Blake Sabol and third baseman Jared Triolo will joined by pitchers Jesus Valles and Cameron Junker in Staten Island on August 21.

Junker owns a team-best 4-0 record on the mound, a 1.37 ERA and is second on the team in strikeouts.

Valles has a 3-1 record on the bump, and has thrown more innings than any other West Virginia pitcher.

Triolo leads the Black Bears in a number of offensive categories, while Sabol is among the team leaders in many.

You can find out more on two of the all-stars — Blake Sabol, and Jared Triolo — as part of our Black Bears Conversations series.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

12SportsZone Twitter

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories