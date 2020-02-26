(4) Fairmont Senior easily moves past East Fairmont in sectional play

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – No. 4 Fairmont Senior eliminated East Fairmont with ease Tuesday night, winning by a final score of 60-24.

The Lady Polar Bears started the game on a 16-2 run until East Fairmont made their first field goal of the game with 1:43 left in the first quarter.

Perennial scorer Marley Washenitz was not the only player contributing for Fairmont Senior, as Morgan Lilley and Emily Starn were key contributors during the hot start.

Avery Pack finally ended the East Fairmont first quarter scoring woes with a hard earned lay-up on the fast break.

Fairmont Senior was too much in this one though, dominating the final three quarters and going to win by 36 points.

Fairmont Senior will take on North Marion in Rachel Friday night for the sectional final.