(4) Fairmont Senior rolls past Weir

FAIRMONT, W.Va.- No. 4 Fairmont Senior defeated Weir High 75-40 Thursday night.

The Lady Polar Bears controlled this one from the start, led by Sophomore Marley Washenitz.

Weir, a sectional opponent of Fairmont Senior, was unable to slow down the potent Polar Bear offensive attack.

Washenitz paced Fairmont with 15 points and 6 assists.

Isabella Aperfine of Weir was the leading scorer in the game with 19 points.

This was the final regular season game for the Polar Bears, who head into sectional play next week.