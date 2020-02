FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Number 4 Fairmont Senior dominated visiting Lewis County, Tuesday night.

Polar Bear senior Makayla Lilley led the way with 19 points on Senior night.

Three other Fairmont Senior players finished the game in double-figures, while holding Lewis County to just 11 points as a team in the first half.

That included holding the Minutemaids to just one made shot from the floor in the first quarter, supplied by Emma Cayton.

Fairmont Senior won easily, 88-34.