(4) Highlanders fall in state semifinal to (1) Hillbillies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Webster County’s season came to a close on Thursday night after falling to the top seed in Class Single-A Man.

The Highlanders hung in the first quarter and cut the Hillbillies early lead to just three points, 19-16.

Man was hot from behind the arc and went 9-12 from three point land in the first half. The Hillbillies outscored Webster County 23-10 in the second quarter to lead 42-26 at the halftime break.

Webster County tried to play catch up in the second half but was again outscored 26-14 in the fourth quarter.

The Highlanders could never steal the lead in this game and were defeated 81-54 and the Hillbillies will move onto the Class Single-A final.

Caleb Blevins set a new Single-A state record for three pointers in the state tournament with eight and he had 24 points for the Hillbillies, teammate Austin Ball led with 25.

Rye Gadd led the Highlanders with 15 points and Kaden Cutlip added 14 points.