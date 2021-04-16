(4) Morgantown claims Section Title with 41-32 win over (4) Wheeling Park

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The third meeting this season between Morgantown and Wheeling Park resulted in the Mohigans winning the Class Quad-A Region I, Section 1 Championship.

Wheeling Park led Morgantown 21-18 at the halftime break but the Mohigans came out of the locker room ready to play.

Morgantown went on a quick run to start the third quarter, and held Wheeling Park to only three points in the third quarter. Then Kaitlyn Ammons hit a buzzer beater layup to give the Mohigans a 29-24 lead going into the fourth.

In the fourth, the patriots try and make a comeback, but Morgantown scoring only from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter, hit 12 out of 15 foul shots to secure the lead.

Morgantown won the Sectional Championship 41-32 over Wheeling Park.

The Mohigans will host Buckhannon-Upshur in the Regional Final next week.