(4) Morgantown claims Section Title with 41-32 win over (4) Wheeling Park

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The third meeting this season between Morgantown and Wheeling Park resulted in the Mohigans winning the Class Quad-A Region I, Section 1 Championship.

Wheeling Park led Morgantown 21-18 at the halftime break but the Mohigans came out of the locker room ready to play.

Morgantown went on a quick run to start the third quarter, and held Wheeling Park to only three points in the third quarter. Then Kaitlyn Ammons hit a buzzer beater layup to give the Mohigans a 29-24 lead going into the fourth.

In the fourth, the patriots try and make a comeback, but Morgantown scoring only from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter, hit 12 out of 15 foul shots to secure the lead.

Morgantown won the Sectional Championship 41-32 over Wheeling Park.

The Mohigans will host Buckhannon-Upshur in the Regional Final next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories