(4) Morgantown girls’ comeback comes up short against (2) Wheeling Park

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Number 4 Morgantown found itself in a surprising early deficit at home, Thursday night, to Number 2 Wheeling Park.

An early 16-point deficit proved to be too much to be overcome, despite a second-half comeback.

Morgantown pulled to as close as one point at the end of the third quarter with the help of Lindsay Bechtel, but Wheeling Park did just enough to never relinquish the lead.

Kaitlyn Ammons was held to eight points, and only two Morgantown players scored in double-figures, while a duo of Wheeling Park players scored 17 points apiece in the Lady Patriots 53-50 win in Morgantown.

Bechtel led the way with 13 points for Morgantown, scoring all but three of those in the third quarter. Revaya Sweeny (11 points) was the only other MHS player in double-figures.

Morgantown suffers its first loss of the season.