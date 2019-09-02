4 Star forward Jalen Bridges announces commitment to WVU hoops

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – One of the top rated prep basketball players in the state announced he’s staying home for the next four years on Monday.

Fairmont Senior graduate Jalen Bridges announced on Twitter this afternoon he has committed to Bob Huggins and the WVU men’s basketball program.

Bridges had recently posted that he wasn’t going to announce his commitment until Halloween. But, as he said on social media not long before announcing his commitment, “Halloween is today.”

The 4-star forward recently went on his official visit at WVU.

Bridges is listed as the No. 3 ranked player in the state according to 247 Sports, and was also fielding offers from Xavier, Indiana, Alabama, and Miami, among other programs. Those four, including West Virginia, made Bridges’ top 5 list, that he recently announced on social media.

He averaged more than 22 points, and six rebounds per game this past season, along with 1.8 assists, two blocks and 1.9 steals in the regular season, and won the Evans Award, naming him the top player in the state.

Bridges also said he’s enrolling at WVU this year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories