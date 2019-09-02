4 Star forward Jalen Bridges announces commitment to WVU hoops

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – One of the top rated prep basketball players in the state announced he’s staying home for the next four years on Monday.

Fairmont Senior graduate Jalen Bridges announced on Twitter this afternoon he has committed to Bob Huggins and the WVU men’s basketball program.

Bridges had recently posted that he wasn’t going to announce his commitment until Halloween. But, as he said on social media not long before announcing his commitment, “Halloween is today.”

The 4-star forward recently went on his official visit at WVU.

Bridges is listed as the No. 3 ranked player in the state according to 247 Sports, and was also fielding offers from Xavier, Indiana, Alabama, and Miami, among other programs. Those four, including West Virginia, made Bridges’ top 5 list, that he recently announced on social media.

He averaged more than 22 points, and six rebounds per game this past season, along with 1.8 assists, two blocks and 1.9 steals in the regular season, and won the Evans Award, naming him the top player in the state.

Bridges also said he’s enrolling at WVU this year.