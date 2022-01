WHEELING, W.Va. – The Class-AAA top-ranked Fairmont Senior girls basketball team was handed its first loss of the season by AAAA fourth-ranked Wheeling Park, 63-53.

The Polar Bears led after the first quarter and into the halftime break but the Patriot’s 18-8 run in the third quarter made the difference.

Despite a 19 point performance from Marley Washenitz, Fairmont Senior falls to 13-1 on the season.