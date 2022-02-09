(5) Elkins pushes past Buckhannon-Upshur in Route 33 rivalry game

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Route 33 rivalry resulted in an Elkins win over Buckhannon-Upshur on Wednesday, 63-47.

The first quarter went back and forth with Elkins stealing a 13-11 lead.

The Tigers then established a larger lead that was quickly erased by Buckhannon-Upshur who tied the game at 21 with under a minute left in the half.

Elkins’ Andy Shiflett knocked down a buzzer-beater three to give the Tigers a 24-21 lead at the break.

Elkins went on to secure a 63-47 win.

Four scorers finished in double-figures to lead the Tigers: Malachi Watson (18), Tanner Miller (15), Cory Harper (14) and Jayden Shreeve (10).

