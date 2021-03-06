(5) Fairmont Senior holds off Bridgeport to win season opener

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – High school basketball was built on a few key pillars: good coaching, star senior players, rising underclassmen, and cross-town or cross-county rivalries.

Fairmont Senior versus Bridgeport checked off all the boxed.

No. 5 Fairmont Senior, led by senior Jaelin Johnson, picked up a win on Saturday in Bridgeport to start its season.

Johnson led the way with 17 points for the Polar Bears. Meanwhile, rising underclassman — talented freshman, Zycheus Dobbs –, recorded the first 16 points of his high school career.

Fairmont Senior led by ten at halftime, and had a double-digit lead for most of the second half. Bridgeport cut the deficit in the fourth quarter to make things interesting, but Fairmont Senior held on to win 61-54.

Jack Bifano led the way for Bridgeport with 16 points.

