(5) Gilmer County eases past Doddridge County for sectional title

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The Lady Titans of Gilmer County defeated Doddridge County 66-43 to become the Class A Region 2 Section 1 champion Thursday night.

Gilmer controlled this game from the start, led by a pair of sophomores Taylor McHenry and Trinity Bancroft.

The pair combined for 34 points in the victory, as McHenry finished with 13 and Bancroft finished with a game high 21 points.

After trailing by 10 points early on the Bulldogs chipped away to close to lead to single digits late in the first quarter before Gilmer stretched the lead to 20 at the halftime break.

Gilmer will move on to host Moorefield next Wednesday at 7:00PM for a trip to the state tournament.