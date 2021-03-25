(5) North Marion boys hold off visiting Liberty Mountaineers

RACHEL, W.Va. – Number 5 North Marion struggled, offensively, in the first half with its best player on the bench due to foul trouble.

The Huskies, wearing throwback Fairview Indians uniforms, were tied with Liberty at halftime, after scoring just seven points in the second quarter.

North Marion built up a six point lead in the third quarter, and was able to hold off Liberty in the fourth to secure a nine-point, 56-47, victory over the visiting Mountaineers.

The win moves North Marion to 3-1 on the season.

Praise Chukudozie was limited to just two points in the first half, after he picked up three fouls in the first quarter. Tariq Miller picked up the slack, scoring ten points before halftime.

Liberty was led by Jordan Jones’ nine points in the first half. The Mountaineers made just seven shots from the floor in the first half, but five came from beyond the three-point arc.