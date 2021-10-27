5 ranked-vs.-ranked games on the local Week 10 high school football slate

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It’s Week 10 of the high school football season, and there will be key matchups all over the state as teams jostle for playoff positioning and bragging rights.

There will be five ranked-vs.-ranked matchups involving area teams this Friday:

4. Ritchie County at 7. Gilmer County (Single-A) ; 14. Morgantown at 5. University (Triple-A) ; 10. Frankfort at 6. North Marion (Double-A) ; 1. Doddridge County at 9 Williamstown (Single-A) ; 10. Trinity at 2. Cameron (Single-A).

Four other locally ranked teams will be in action on Friday, but they will be playing against unranked opponents.