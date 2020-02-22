(5) Robert C. Byrd outlasts rival (9) Bridgeport to extend winning streak to 18

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – No. 5 Robert C. Byrd defeated arch rival No. 9 Bridgeport 53-45 in front of a packed gymnasium Friday night.

A pair of milestones were honored at the end of the first quarter of this one, as Khori Miles received recognition for surpassing 1000 career points and head coach Bill Bennett received a basketball celebrating him surpassing 300 career wins.

As the second quarter got back rolling, the game was tied at 12 apiece as each squad couldn’t pull away.

This one remained close throughout the remained of the first half, as Bridgeport would battle back every time RCB would extend their lead.

The third quarter was where Byrd started to get into a bit of a rhythm, thanks to Blake Meighen who drilled a huge three early on.

Bridgeport would battle back yet again to close the Flying Eagle lead to just three heading into the final quarter.

Khori Miles would lead Byrd in the fourth to secure the victory.

Miles finished with a team high 18 points.

Nick Stalnaker led the Indians with a game high 20 points in defeat.