(5) University boys come back to beat (7) Wheeling Park in low-scoring game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University and Wheeling Park possessed two of the highest scoring offenses in Class AAA last year.

This year, along with being in a new classification, both also have plenty of new faces, and a different style of play.

Wheeling Park led by three, 22-19, going into halftime, and the two teams combined for just 14 points in the third quarter.

University, despite trailing for much of the game, took the lead in the fourth quarter and held on to win, 36-35, in a low-scoring affair.

Blake Barkley led the way for UHS with 11 points.

