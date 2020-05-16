50 percent of local high school coaches, administrators believe fall sports will begin on time

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 Sports reached out to numerous local high school coaches and administrators over the past few days to get a sense of where they stand on the topic of fall sports.

Most spring and summer sporting events and leagues, locally, have been canceled due to COVID-19 and concerns with the virus and social distancing, so the next sports season to look at is the fall – during which sports begin at the start of the school year.

We reached out to local high school administrators across the region, as well as high school cross country, football, golf and soccer coaches across North Central West Virginia.

We asked three questions: 1) Do you believe fall sports will start on time? 2) Why do you think that? 3) Are you worried about athletes returning to competition?

Poll Question: Do you think fall sports will start on time? 50% of those that responded say yes. 27% say no. 15% said they weren’t sure. The remaining 8% said they think some sports (golf, cross country) will start on time, but others (football, soccer) will not. (Graphic via WBOY)

Fifty percent of those that responded said that they do believe fall sports will begin on time. Twenty-seven percent disagreed, saying they either will be delayed or might not be played at all.

The remaining 23 percent of responses either said that they weren’t sure, or believed that some sports would start on time, while others would be delayed.

Reasons such as the number of cases in the state decreasing gradually, or that seasons and sports can be modified were among the most popular as to why fall sports campaigns would start on time.

Another coach gave an example such as “I don’t think contact sports will start on time until there is a vaccine.” And many coaches were concerned with contact vs. non-contact sports starting on time. Some say sports like cross country and golf were more likely to start at a normal time because they are two sports where social distancing can be easily enforced.

Meanwhile, concerns over social distancing; other coaches or staffs potentially wanting to “risk it”; and the contact in some sports in general were among the most-cited concerns for why the fall sports season will be delayed.

One football coach even told us, “Lots of coaches are unsure of what sports will look like (in the fall), if there even are sports.”

It is evident that all coaches had their players best-interest at hand. While everyone is eager for sports to return, coaches agree that they must do what’s best for their athletes.

Poll Question: Are you worried about athletes returning to competition? 62% of coaches and administrators said yes. (Graphic via WBOY)

When it came to whether or not they were worried about athletes returning to competition, 62 percent said that they were worried, while the rest said they were not.

One coach said, “I think you’d have to be crazy not to be.”

A football coach mentioned he is, “Not necessarily worried, but we have to keep players coaches, and fans safe.”

Some coaches we spoke with also mentioned that scheduling for sports, especially football, could become very difficult for West Virginia teams if surrounding states, such as Maryland, Ohio or Pennsylvania, would delay, postpone or cancel fall sports.

Concern was also raised on whether or not the three-week practice period in the summer will happen, and what that will look like.

Most counties in West Virginia already have, or likely will, move that period to July. Though, that doesn’t guarantee that it will happen.

One football coach we spoke with said that conditioning normally isn’t a big focus during the three-week period for his team. But if it happens this summer, conditioning will become a big priority.

Another coach was worried about players and their endurance saying, “…They have been off for so long will have to bring them back slower. Hope they have been active but they are still teens and likely they have not been exercising like normal.”

But despite these opinions, thoughts and concerns now it is just a waiting game.