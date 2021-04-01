(6) Bulldogs’ third quarter surge lifts Martinsburg over Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport Indians fell short of upsetting the No. 6 team in Quad-A Martinsburg.

Bridgeport kept it close in the first quarter and take the lead by one 16-15 at the buzzer.

At the halftime break, the Bulldogs regained the lead but only led by three points.

It was the early third quarter surge that lifted Martinsburg, but the Indians hung in the game and trailed 43-32 after three quarters.

In the fourth, Jack Bifano’s bucket cut the deficit to only six points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Bulldogs.

Bridgeport fell 57-48 to Martinsburg.

Bifano led the Indians with 15 points. Anthony Spatafore added nine.

Daryon Smith led the Bulldogs with 17 points.