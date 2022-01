LOST CREEK, W.Va. – South Harrison kept its perfect record intact on Saturday afternoon with a 68-57 win over Frankfort.

The Hawks built up an early lead that the Falcons cut into in the second quarter. South Harrison led 33-25 at the halftime break.

South Harrison continued to push in the third quarter. Big performances include Corey Boulden who led the Hawks with 22 points, Austin Peck’s 19 point game and Noah Burnside who added 17 points.

The Hawks improve to 6-0 on the season.