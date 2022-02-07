(6) Hawks pull away in third quarter to keep undefeated season alive

LOST CREEK, W.Va. – South Harrison, fueled by three double-figures scorers, pulled away from Braxton County in the third quarter to stay unbeaten.

The Hawks and Eagles were knotted up several times in the first half with the Hawks keeping the lead at the break, 34-29.

It was the third quarter that the Hawks established a double-digit lead. South Harrison outscored Braxton County 21-10 and went on to win 75-57.

Corey Boulden led he Hawks with 24 points, Austin Peck and Lucas Elliott added 12 apiece.

