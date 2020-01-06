7 area girls teams ranked in latest AP HS Hoops rankings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A total of seven high school girls basketball teams from North Central West Virginia are ranked in the latest rankings, as released by the Associated Press, Monday.

A trio of area teams — No. 1 North Marion, No. 3 Fairmont Senior and No. 8 Lincoln — are in the Top 10 in Class AA.

In Triple-A, University checks in at No. 8, while Preston, which was unranked to start the year, checks in at No. 10.

And in Single-A, Gilmer County is ranked fourth in the state, while Tucker County is ranked sixth.

These are the first AP rankings of the 2019-2020 season since the initial Preseason Rankings to start the season.

A full look at the rankings is below:

Class AAA

1. Wheeling Park (6)7-0925
2. Greenbrier East (1)9-1832
(tie) Cabell Midland (1)8-083NR
4. Parkersburg (2)6-5681
5. Huntington6-1608
6. South Charleston5-1377
7. Woodrow Wilson4-1296
8. University6-3283
9. George Washington3-3274
10. Preston7-112NR

Others receiving votes: Musselman 11, Martinsburg 10, Buckhannon-Upshur 4, Ripley 4, Morgantown 1, Spring Valley 1.

Class AA

1. North Marion (8)8-0892
2. Winfield6-1796
3. Fairmont Senior (1)5-2701
4. Frankfort8-1649
5. Wayne6-1607
6. Westside7-23110
7. Nitro6-2255
8. Lincoln7-2213
8. Lincoln County (1)8-221NR
10. PikeView5-419NR

Others receiving votes: Wyoming East 18, Braxton County 15, Chapmanville 10, Grafton 9, Petersburg 7, Keyser 6, Mingo Central 4, Lewis County 2.

Class A

1. Saint Joseph Central (10)11-01001
2. Parkersburg Catholic7-0873
3. Summers County6-2744
4. Gilmer County8-1596
5. Wheeling Central3-3512
6. Tucker County5-2325
7. Pocahontas County7-325T9
8. St. Marys5-124NR
9. Tug Valley5-223NR
10. Madonna5-121T9
(tie) Williamstown5-3217

Others receiving votes: Midland Trail 14, Charleston Catholic 11, Magnolia 6, Moorefield 1, Ritchie County 1.

