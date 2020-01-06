7 area girls teams ranked in latest AP HS Hoops rankings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A total of seven high school girls basketball teams from North Central West Virginia are ranked in the latest rankings, as released by the Associated Press, Monday.

A trio of area teams — No. 1 North Marion, No. 3 Fairmont Senior and No. 8 Lincoln — are in the Top 10 in Class AA.

In Triple-A, University checks in at No. 8, while Preston, which was unranked to start the year, checks in at No. 10.

And in Single-A, Gilmer County is ranked fourth in the state, while Tucker County is ranked sixth.

These are the first AP rankings of the 2019-2020 season since the initial Preseason Rankings to start the season.

A full look at the rankings is below:

Class AAA

1. Wheeling Park (6) 7-0 92 5 2. Greenbrier East (1) 9-1 83 2 (tie) Cabell Midland (1) 8-0 83 NR 4. Parkersburg (2) 6-5 68 1 5. Huntington 6-1 60 8 6. South Charleston 5-1 37 7 7. Woodrow Wilson 4-1 29 6 8. University 6-3 28 3 9. George Washington 3-3 27 4 10. Preston 7-1 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Musselman 11, Martinsburg 10, Buckhannon-Upshur 4, Ripley 4, Morgantown 1, Spring Valley 1.

Class AA

1. North Marion (8) 8-0 89 2 2. Winfield 6-1 79 6 3. Fairmont Senior (1) 5-2 70 1 4. Frankfort 8-1 64 9 5. Wayne 6-1 60 7 6. Westside 7-2 31 10 7. Nitro 6-2 25 5 8. Lincoln 7-2 21 3 8. Lincoln County (1) 8-2 21 NR 10. PikeView 5-4 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Wyoming East 18, Braxton County 15, Chapmanville 10, Grafton 9, Petersburg 7, Keyser 6, Mingo Central 4, Lewis County 2.

Class A

1. Saint Joseph Central (10) 11-0 100 1 2. Parkersburg Catholic 7-0 87 3 3. Summers County 6-2 74 4 4. Gilmer County 8-1 59 6 5. Wheeling Central 3-3 51 2 6. Tucker County 5-2 32 5 7. Pocahontas County 7-3 25 T9 8. St. Marys 5-1 24 NR 9. Tug Valley 5-2 23 NR 10. Madonna 5-1 21 T9 (tie) Williamstown 5-3 21 7

Others receiving votes: Midland Trail 14, Charleston Catholic 11, Magnolia 6, Moorefield 1, Ritchie County 1.