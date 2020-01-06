7 area girls teams ranked in latest AP HS Hoops rankings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A total of seven high school girls basketball teams from North Central West Virginia are ranked in the latest rankings, as released by the Associated Press, Monday.
A trio of area teams — No. 1 North Marion, No. 3 Fairmont Senior and No. 8 Lincoln — are in the Top 10 in Class AA.
In Triple-A, University checks in at No. 8, while Preston, which was unranked to start the year, checks in at No. 10.
And in Single-A, Gilmer County is ranked fourth in the state, while Tucker County is ranked sixth.
These are the first AP rankings of the 2019-2020 season since the initial Preseason Rankings to start the season.
A full look at the rankings is below:
Class AAA
|1. Wheeling Park (6)
|7-0
|92
|5
|2. Greenbrier East (1)
|9-1
|83
|2
|(tie) Cabell Midland (1)
|8-0
|83
|NR
|4. Parkersburg (2)
|6-5
|68
|1
|5. Huntington
|6-1
|60
|8
|6. South Charleston
|5-1
|37
|7
|7. Woodrow Wilson
|4-1
|29
|6
|8. University
|6-3
|28
|3
|9. George Washington
|3-3
|27
|4
|10. Preston
|7-1
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Musselman 11, Martinsburg 10, Buckhannon-Upshur 4, Ripley 4, Morgantown 1, Spring Valley 1.
Class AA
|1. North Marion (8)
|8-0
|89
|2
|2. Winfield
|6-1
|79
|6
|3. Fairmont Senior (1)
|5-2
|70
|1
|4. Frankfort
|8-1
|64
|9
|5. Wayne
|6-1
|60
|7
|6. Westside
|7-2
|31
|10
|7. Nitro
|6-2
|25
|5
|8. Lincoln
|7-2
|21
|3
|8. Lincoln County (1)
|8-2
|21
|NR
|10. PikeView
|5-4
|19
|NR
Others receiving votes: Wyoming East 18, Braxton County 15, Chapmanville 10, Grafton 9, Petersburg 7, Keyser 6, Mingo Central 4, Lewis County 2.
Class A
|1. Saint Joseph Central (10)
|11-0
|100
|1
|2. Parkersburg Catholic
|7-0
|87
|3
|3. Summers County
|6-2
|74
|4
|4. Gilmer County
|8-1
|59
|6
|5. Wheeling Central
|3-3
|51
|2
|6. Tucker County
|5-2
|32
|5
|7. Pocahontas County
|7-3
|25
|T9
|8. St. Marys
|5-1
|24
|NR
|9. Tug Valley
|5-2
|23
|NR
|10. Madonna
|5-1
|21
|T9
|(tie) Williamstown
|5-3
|21
|7
Others receiving votes: Midland Trail 14, Charleston Catholic 11, Magnolia 6, Moorefield 1, Ritchie County 1.