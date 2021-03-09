(7) Clay-Battelle falls to (5) Greenbrier West in WV HIT Tournament

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. – No. 7 Clay-Battelle hosted No. 5 Greenbrier West on Tuesday in a matchup of a pair of ranked teams in the opening night of the annual WV HIT Tournament.

Greenbreir West took an 8-0 lead in the first quarter, but the Cee Bees kept the score close for the rest of the first half, and third quarter.

The fourth quarter made all the difference, as the fifth-ranked team in Single-A pulled away in the final period of action, winning 74-58, over Clay-Battelle.

Gavin Moore led the way for the Cee Bees with 23 points. Mojo Chisler tacked on 17.