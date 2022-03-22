CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Sports Writers Association has released its 2022 Class A All-State Girls’ Basketball Team.

Several players from north central West Virginia are represented. Webster County’s Sydney Baird, Abby McDonough from Doddridge County, Kadie Colebank from Tucker County and Gilmer County’s Malaysia Morgan and Trinity Bancroft all made the first team.

On the second team, Carrah Ferguson from Gilmer County and Alivia Ammons from Clay-Battelle both represent north central West Virginia.

The full teams, along with honorable mentions, are listed below:

First Team

Sydney Baird, Webster County, JR

Kaylea Baisden, Tug Valley, SR

Abby McDonough, Doddridge County, JR

Malaysia Morgan, Gilmer County, SR

Kadie Colebank, Tucker County, JR

Ashlynn Van Tassell, Cameron, SO (Captain)

Josie Montgomery, Calhoun County, SR

Trinity Bancroft, Gilmer County, SR

Second Team

Adyson Hines, James Monroe, JR

Kenzie Clutter, Cameron, SO

Autumn Block, Tolsia, JR

Savannah Cunningham, Calhoun County, SR

Haylie Payne, River View, JR

Amya Damron, St. Joseph, SR (Captain)

Carrah Ferguson, Gilmer County, SR

Alivia Ammons, Clay-Battelle, SR

Honorable Mention

Vanessa Alatis, Madonna; Olivia Bomboy, Union; Audrey Evans, Tug Valley; Emily Gola, Doddridge County; Autumn Hall, Tug Valley; Macy Helmick, Tucker County; Haley Hunnicutt, James Monroe; Bridgett Knapp, Union; Jayden Kuhn, Tucker County; Trista Lester, River View; Carrie Lloyd, Doddridge County; Mary Beth Meadows, James Monroe; Ali Morgan, River View; Maci Neely, Cameron; Holly Perrine, Webster County; Caleigh Phillips, Tyler Consolidated; Kerrigan Salmons, Tolsia; Hailea Skeens, Sherman; Emma Taylor, Gilmer County; McKenzie Thomas, Paden City; Brooklyn Tinnell, East Hardy; Preslee Treadway, Greenbrier West; Olivia Vandevender, Pocahontas County; Joselynn Yeager, Calhoun County; Ariana Young, Pendleton County