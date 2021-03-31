(7) Highlanders beat (6) Cavaliers in CTC Invitational Tournament

BECKLEY, W.Va. – Class Single-A No. 7 ranked Webster County recorded a win over No. 6 Greenbrier West 75-46 at the CTC Invitational Tournament.

Lawson Vaughn made plays early on for the Cavaliers but Riley Clevenger’s jumper gave the Highlanders an early lead.

Then Rye Gadd turned defense into offense with the steal and layup to extend Webster’s lead in the game.

Highlanders continued to pile on the Cavs, Highlanders bounce the inbounds off of a Cavalier player that lead to a Carter Williams three-pointer.

Webster County rolls for the win 75-46 over Greenbrier West.

Gadd led the Highlanders with 27 points.