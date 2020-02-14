(7) Lincoln handles Big 10 foe Grafton

GRAFTON, W.Va. – No. 7 Lincoln defeated conference rival Grafton 59-42 Thursday night.

Lincoln pulled away late, but Grafton was able to keep this one close throughout much of the first half.

Every time it looked like the Cougars were going to pull away, a couple big shots from the Bearcats brought them right back into it.

At the halftime break, Lincoln was out in front 33-26.

The third quarter was where the Cougars were able to stretch out there lead, led by their balanced attack.

Madi Martin (10), Victoria Sturm (13), Brynne Williams (14), and Allison Rockwell (14) were all able to score in double figures for Lincoln in the win.