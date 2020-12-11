7 local players, including 5 Bridgeport Indians earn Class AAA all-state honors

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Bridgeport fared pretty well, one might say, in its first season back in Triple-A.

The Indians won seven of the games it played, and was potentially a COVID-19 map away from making it back to the Super Six for the second season in a row. However, the pandemic stood in the way of that possibility. But it couldn’t stand in the way of how players all over the state, including in Bridgeport, played this year.

Senior lineman Devin Hill, who impressed college coaches when he went up against Spring Valley’s all-state, Division-I unit of a line in the Indians’ only loss of the season. Cam Cole, meanwhile, led the way on offense from the “quarterback” position in the Indians single-wing formation. Cole ran for 1,301 yards and 18 touchdowns, while also throwing for five scores.

Both received first team all-state recognition by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, as they were two of the five Bridgeport players, overall, to receive either first or second team honors.

Morgantown’s Caden Biser and Cam Rice were the only other local players to receive such recognition, with Biser being selected as a first team all-state member at the linebacker position.

Other local players from University and Preston high schools received honorable mention recognition.

The full list of the all-state teams are below.

Class AA All-State Football Team as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association

First team offense

QB – Trey Dunn, South Charleston, Soph.

RB – Blake Hartman, Musselman, Sr. (Captain)

RB – Jakob Caudill, Cabell Midland, Sr.

RB – Naieem Kearney, Martinsburg, Sr.

OL – Wyatt Milum, Spring Valley, Sr.

OL – Ethan Northcraft, Musselman, Sr.

OL – Devin Hill, Bridgeport, Sr.

OL – Bryce Biggs, Spring Valley, Sr.

OL – Caleb Bryan, Wheeling Park, Sr.

WR— Ethan Parsons, Princeton, Sr.

WR – Shaheed Jackson, Wheeling Park, Sr.

UT – Keon Padmore-Johnson, Spring Mills, Sr.

UT – Colby Piner, Greenbrier East, Sr.

UT – Cam Cole, Bridgeport, Jr.

K – Andrew Glass, Wheeling Park, Sr.

First team defense

DL – Nemo Roberts, Cabell Midland, Jr.

DL – J.T. Muller, Bridgeport, Sr.

DL – Justin Waybright, Parkersburg, Sr.

DL – Zeiqui Lawton, South Charleston, Sr. (Captain)

LB – Caden Biser, Morgantown, Sr.

LB – Justin Rinehart, Musselman, Sr.

LB – Tyrone Washington, Hurricane, Sr.

LB – Braxton Todd, Martinsburg, Jr.

DB – Shyleik Kinney, South Charleston, Sr.

DB – Devin Jackson, Huntington, Sr.

DB – Anthony Smith, Martinsburg, Sr.

DB – Nate Shelek, Wheeling Park, Jr.

UT – Devin Gaines, Parkersburg South, Sr.

UT – Jaydyn Johnson, Cabell Midland, Sr.

P – Michael Hughes, George Washington, Sr.

Second team offense

QB – Grant Cochran, Princeton, Soph.

RB – Dalton Flowers, John Marshall, Sr.

RB – Stevie Mitchell, Wheeling Park, Sr.

WR – Donavin Davis, South Charleston, Sr.

WR – Josiah Honaker, Princeton, Sr.

OL – Garrett Green, Hurricane, Sr.

OL – Evan Ferguson, Spring Valley, Jr.

OL – Xavier Bausley, South Charleston, Jr.

OL – Nate Cole, Musselman, Sr.

OL – Deavan Francis, Parkersburg, Sr.

UT – Gavin Lochow, Huntington, Soph.

UT – Frankie Amore, Washington, Sr.

UT – Bryson Singer, Parkersburg, Jr.

UT – Kevon Warren, Martinsburg, Sr. (Captain)

K – Ethan Vargo-Thomas, Oak Hill, Soph.

Second team defense

DL – Quinton Joyner, Ripley, Sr. (Captain)

DL – Chris Hudson, Capital, Sr.

DL – Max Wentz, Huntington, Jr.

DL – Tanner Saltis, Bridgeport, Sr.

DL – Corbin Page, Spring Valley, Jr.

LB – Nolan Shimp, Lincoln County, Jr.

LB – Cole Diamond, Spring Valley, Sr.

LB – Chase Henson, Spring Mills, Sr.

LB – Michael Ray, George Washington, Sr.

DB – Chandler Schmidt, Cabell Midland, Jr.

DB – Hayden Moore, Bridgeport, Sr.

DB – Isaiah Vaughn, Cabell Midland, Sr.

UT – Jaimelle Claytor, St. Albans, Sr.

UT – Cam Rice, Morgantown, Sr.

P – Christian Hicks, Hampshire, Sr.

Honorable Mention

RT Alexander, George Washington; Eli Archer, Huntington; Owie Ash, Hedgesville; Nathan Baker, Lincoln County; Eliki Barner, University; Ayden Bishoff, Preston; Noah Braham, University; TT Brooks, University; Amari Brown, Capital; Brogan Brown, Hurricane; Reilly Bubb, Hedgesville; Alex Burton, John Marshall; Reece Burton, Princeton; Brody Brumfield, Spring Valley; Jace Caldwell, Spring Valley; Eli Campbell, Princeton; Anthony Casto, George Washington; Hudson Clement, Martinsburg; Jace Colluci, Woodrow Wilson; Kenyan Cook, Woodrow Wilson; Deondre Crudup, Morgantown; Daminn Cunningham, University; Mondrell Dean, South Charleston; Elijah Edge, St. Albans; Jackson Fetty, Cabell Midland; Christian Gist, Capital; Chase Hager, Hurricane; Kadin Hall, Ripley; Beau Heller, Wheeling Park; Gabe Hendershot, Parkersburg South; Peyton Henderson, Bridgeport; J.D. Love, Bridgeport; Casey Mahoney, Parkersburg; Jake McCarren, Spring Mills; Maddex McMillen, Woodrow Wilson; Nolan Meehleib, Jefferson; Wyatt Minor, Bridgeport; Matt Moore, Ripley; Sam Moreland, Hampshire; Ethan Pesi, Washington; Amir Powell, Greenbrier East; Spencer Powell, Jefferson; Bryce Rayl, John Marshall; Joey Ramsey, Ripley; Phil Reed, Bridgeport; Landyn Reppert, Bridgeport; Palmer Riggio, Cabell Midland; Sammy Roberts, Jefferson; Trevor Sardo, Hampshire; Eli Selvey, Oak Hill; Austin Sharp, Washington; Te’amo Shelton, Oak Hill; Josh Shorts, Brooke; Sincere Sinclair, Wheeling Park; Cam Sine, Musselman; Christian Slack, Martinsburg; Doryn Smith, Martinsburg; Isaiah Smith, Lincoln County; Tyrees Smith, Huntington; Colt Thomas, Wheeling Park; Kevin Tinsley, South Charleston; Cyrus Traugh, Parkersburg South; Zion Watson, Martinsburg; Noah Waynick, Huntington; Elijah Williams, Riverside; Adam Wilkinson, Riverside; Quentin Wilson, Greenbrier East; Thomas Wogan, Washington; Gage Wright, Parkersburg South