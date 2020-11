ELLENBORO, W.Va. – Number 7 Ritchie County travels to the southern part of the state this weekend to take on Number 2 Greenbrier West in the second round of the Class A high school football playoffs.

Ritchie County will call on the services of Ethan Haught and Gus Morrison once again on Saturday.

Saturday’s game was originally scheduled for 1:30 p.m., but has been pushed back to 4 o’clock.

Hear comments from Rick Haught by clicking on the video above.