(7) University girls hold on in the fourth to eliminate (9) Bridgeport in section semi-finals

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – No. 7 University (10-7) trailed early and had two key players commit three fouls in the opening period Wednesday night.

No. 9 Bridgeport (6-5) was led by its stars, as Gabby Reep scored 15 points and Paige Humble added 12 more.

But University never let the game get out of reach, and eliminated the Indians on the back of Ella Simpson.

Simpson scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Hawks to a 47-39 win.

With the victory, University advances and will host Buckhannon-Upshur in the Class AAAA, Region I, Section 2 finale on Friday.

The winner of that game will host a regional round contest, while the loser will travel to play either (4) Morgantown or (4) Wheeling Park.