(8) East Fairmont girls return to the court, beat Liberty on Senior Night

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The No. 8 East Fairmont girls basketball team has been through a lot this season.

Twice the team has been shut down for at least ten days due to COVID-19 protocols.

They’d played just three games so far this season heading into this week.

But the Lady Bees returned to the court, Tuesday.

The Bees’ seniors were honored before the game, and those seniors were big in East Fairmont picking up its third win of the year.

Kierra Bartholow led the way with 11 points on the night, as East Fairmont won 48-32 over the Mountaineers.

The East Fairmont defense limited Liberty to just two points in the second quarter, and just nine points total in the first half.