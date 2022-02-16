FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Grafton handed Fairmont Senior only its second loss of the season on Wednesday night.

The game was decided by one point, 53-52, but the Bearcats showed they came to play early on.

Grafton went on a 9-3 run to start the contest and led by five after the first quarter.

Ryan Maier had a huge second quarter to extend the Bearcats lead, he had 15 points in the first half and led Grafton with 18 points in the game.

Grafton took a 29-19 lead at the break and although the Polar Bears came back, Kaden Delaney’s game-winning shot sealed the deal for the Bearcats.

Delaney finished with 12 points and Justin Spiker added 11.

Fairmont’s Zycheus Dobbs led all-scorers with 21 points.