(8) Hawks roll over Minutemaids

WESTON, W.Va. – The Minutemaids of Lewis County took on a big task tonight as they hosted the No. 8 ranked University Hawks.

The Hawks not-so-secret weapon and also our Honda Athlete of the week, Ashten Boggs took it to the hoop a few times to put University up early.

University went on a 12-1 run in the first quarter to keep an early lead.

But the Minutemaid’s Payton Campbell drained a three to cut the lead by six and the Hawks led by eight into the second quarter.

Hawks kept it up on both offense and defense in the second quarter to hold Lewis County to only two points in the second and eight in the half.

Hawks went on to win 59-30, the final score.