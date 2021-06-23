88th West Virginia Open Championship tees off at Pete Dye Golf Club on Wednesday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Wednesday marked the start of the 88th West Virginia Open Championship, which is being played on the beautiful course at Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport.

It’s been 21 years since Pete Dye hosted the state’s top golf tournament.

Play began early Wednesday morning, and it was no surprise that Bridgeport native, Mason Williams, got off to a good start.

Williams shot -1 on the day, and is tied for the lead heading into Day 2.

The Georgia Southern golf standout is back on this course for a major event for the second time this year, after he and the Eagles played at Pete Dye in April, against West Virginia University’s golf team and others at the Mountaineer Invitational.

