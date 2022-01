BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Despite an early Bridgeport lead, East Fairmont came back and edged the Indians 56-55.

Bridgeport was hot from the start. The Indians went on a quick run to build a 24-6 lead after the first quarter.

East Fairmont cut the majority of the deficit in the second quarter but the Indians still led 33-24 into the locker room.

Bridgeport again led after three quarters but the Bees pulled out the one-point victory in the final stages of the game.