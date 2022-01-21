(9) Byrd snaps (2) Huskies undefeated streak led by Childers’ 22 point performance

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Flying Eagles stunned the Huskies in a ranked match up between Class Triple-A No. 2 North Marion and No. 9 Robert C. Byrd.

It was North Marion who got off to the fast start. Olivia Toland put the first four points on the board and the Huskies went on a 6-0 run.

RCB slowly cut the deficit in the first half. Avery Childers scored all 10 of the Flying Eagles points in the first quarter as Byrd trailed 11-10.

In the second quarter, Childers kept it coming. She put the Flying Eagles on top by four points.

Shots were not falling for North Marion in the second quarter but the Huskies kept fighting to gain a two point lead at the halftime break.

North Marion outscored RCB by one point in the third quarter but in the fourth, the Flying Eagles held out for the 47-42 win.

A big fourth quarter for Robert C. Byrd’s Martina Howe put all 10 of her points in the stat sheet.

Childers led the Flying Eagles with 22 points.

Robert C. Byrd snaps North Marion’s nine game win streak.