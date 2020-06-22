9 for 9: Carson Higginbotham wins 9th straight match Monday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Clarksburg native, and young golf phenom, Carson Higginbotham is off to a great start to the 2020 golf season, as we told you last week.

And that great start continued, as he won Monday’s Callaway Junior Tour match at the Bridgeport Country Club by a whopping eleven strokes, finishing the day as the only competitor in the 12 & Under division below par.

Higginbotham shot a round-best 72, getting under par late on the back-nine with a pair of birdie putts on 16 and 18.

“Just making putts. Making putts and God,” Carson said when asked what he attributes his run of success to.

And when asked what helped him turn things around Monday he said, “Two birdies on 16 and 18, and draining two putts.”

Heading to hole No. 16, Higginbotham was one shot over par on the day, but landed his tee shot roughly two feet from the cup, and that got him going.

Higginbotham was not only two feet from a hole in one on 16, but he was less than ten inches away from sinking an eagle putt on 18. But he said a two-putt for birdie is OK with him.

“It’s fun,” Higginbotham said when asked what it’s like to unbox his own trophy after a win, which he did on Monday after turning in the final score of the day. “It’s fun to see the different trophies.”

Asked if he feels good heading into a big event next Monday, he said, “I’m ready to go down there and dominate.”