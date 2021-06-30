9 local players earn spots on Class AA all-state baseball team

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Five local Double-A baseball players have earned first team all-state status this season, according to the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

Four more earned a spot on the second team all-state team.

East Fairmont’s Cole Peschl, voted to the first team squad, went 4-4 this season, but two of his wins came in no-hitters. He also earned a save, pitched to an incredible 0.14 ERA, and picked up 117 strikeouts.

North Marion senior Jace Rinehart, a first team utility pick, had a not only a great regular season, but a great postseason as well. Rinehart went 4-0 on the mound in the postseason, as the Huskies advanced to the state championship. He gave up just four runs in the playoffs, two of which came in a historic 7–2 victory over Independence in the state tournament semifinals. Rinehart hit for a .506 average on the year with 41 RBI and 18 doubles.

Other first team players from our area include Xavier Lopez of Robert C. Byrd, who was voted the Big 10 Player of the Year, and hit for a .548 average with 10 home runs and 52 RBI; senior Brayden Arcuri of Lincoln, who hit .535 with four doubles, 28 RBI and 28 stolen bases; and Nick Hamrick of Philip Barbour.

Lewis County pitcher, Will Hunt, was named to the second team all-state team. He was joined by Nick George of Robert C. Byrd, Jeremiah Carpenter of Lincoln, and Alex Wilson of Philip Barbour.

Below is the full list of the Class AA all-state baseball teams.

First team

P — Collin Cottrell, Sissonville, Jr.

P — Cole Peschl, East Fairmont, Sr.

P — Kyler Morrow, Point Pleasant, Sr.

P — Carson Deeb, Bluefield, Sr.

C — Parker Redden, Shady Spring, Sr.

C — Joel Beattie, Point Pleasant, Sr.

IF — Michael McKinney, Independence, Jr.

IF — Matthew Toops, Herbert Hoover, Sr.

IF — Xavier Lopez, Robert C. Byrd, Sr.

IF — Brayden Arcuri, Lincoln, Jr.

IF — Nick Hamrick, Philip Barbour, Sr.

OF — Atticus Goodson, Independence, Jr.

OF — Korbin Bostic, Logan, Jr.

OF — Hunter Patterson, Oak Glen, Sr.

UTIL — Clay Basham, Independence, So.

UTIL — Dawson Maynard, Logan, So. (captain)

UTIL — Jace Rinehart, North Marion, Sr.

UTIL — Peyton Stover, Winfield, Sr.

Second team

P — Tyler Fenwick, Logan, Sr.

P — Alex Epling, Scott, Sr.

P — Will Hunt, Lewis County, Sr.

P — Tyler Kelley, Weir, Jr.

C — Brady Whitaker, Frankfort, Sr. (captain)

C — Nick Grayam, Herbert Hoover, Sr.

IF — Hunter Harmon, Bluefield, Sr.

IF — Dylan Griffith, Sissonville, Sr.

IF — Nick George, Robert C. Byrd, So.

IF — Riley Nicholas, Nicholas County, Sr.

IF — Alex Johnston, Shady Spring, Jr.

OF — Levi Cassidy, Wayne, So.

OF — Brandon Wiley, Bluefield, Sr.

OF – Jeremiah Carpenter, Lincoln, Jr.

UTIL — Cameron Cade, Wayne, Sr.

UTIL — Griffin Miller, Scott, So.

UTIL — Spencer Kenney, WestSide, Sr.

UTIL — Alex Wilson, Philip Barbour, Sr.

Honorable mention

Noah Broadwater, Keyser; Carson Brown, Independence; Kerry Collins, Bluefield; Tanner Cook, Robert C. Byrd; Cody Cooper, Philip Barbour; Elijah Farrington, Independence; Coby Gorby, Lincoln; Dylan Grant, Scott; Gage Harman, Robert C. Byrd; Clay Hershberger, East Fairmont; Matthew Hutson, Liberty Harrison; Chase Jackson, Wayne; Will Kirkendall, Chapmanville; Andy Lester, Independence; Grant Lowther, Robert C. Byrd; Andrew Lynch, Frankfort; Griffin Miller, Scott; Thatcher Poteat, Shady Spring; Brayden Queen, Wayne; Jake Ramey, Logan; Bryce Redmond, Bluefield; Brandon Simpson, Wyoming East; Carson Stotler, Berkeley Springs; Kobey Taylor-Williams, PikeView; Andrew Westfall, Frankfort; Garrett Williamson, Logan; Alex Wilson, Philip Barbour; David Young, Shady Spring