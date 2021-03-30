(9) University girls pick up road win over (8) Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – No. 9 University picked up a road win over No. 8 Bridgeport in the home of the Lady Indians on Tuesday.

Neither head coach was overly happy during the fourth quarter, when Bridgeport deficit hovered around nine points, but couldn’t close the gap.

The two teams combined for 32 turnovers in the game.

Lauren Dean, the only Hawks player to score in double figures, led the way for University with 22 points.

UHS won, 48-37.

Gabby Reep (13 pts) and Paige Humble (12) led the way for Bridgeport in scoring.

Bridgeport led by five after the first quarter, but was held to just four points in the second period.