A look at how high schools are doing ticket sales during the COVID-19 pandemic

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Changes are plentiful right now amidst the COVID-19 pandemic no matter where you are, or what you’re doing.

Sports, clearly, have seen changes, as well; certainly at the high school level.

Some of those changes involve ticket sales and who can attend games.

Schools are all adhering to the same guidelines when it comes to the color-coded map, but how they go about getting tickets to parents and family members of players and coaches is different from one school to the next.

Lincoln High School, for example, was doing pre-sale tickets on Wednesday for Thursday’s volleyball and soccer contests away from Shinnston.

Communication between schools when it comes to ticket sales, and honoring passes or tickets from various schools has been very important, and helpful, says Lincoln Athletic Director, Holly Hawkins.

And she details how parents, at least in Harrison County are getting tickets.

“If we have to do a pre-sale, I’ll do it the day before, more than likely. Harrison County is using SchoolCashOnline, so that’s opening up, generally, on a Sunday, and mine will close at noon the day of the game,” says Hawkins. “Some schools are selling at the gate, so then I have to notify the parents they can purchase once they arrive at the venue.”

One other thing that Hawkins and Lincoln High School are doing, is giving parents and other direct family members either a green or yellow card with their name on it. Those cards show people working ticket booths if they’re allowed to be in the gates for a contest, depending on what color the county is at the start of each day on the WV Department of Human Health and Resources’ daily County Alert System map.

“The yellow tickets are for just parents, and has the athlete’s name and the parent’s name. And then the green ticket has a household member of the athlete,” said Hawkins. “That way, when they go to the game, they can present the pass, which allows them to purchase a ticket. Or, if they’ve purchased online they can show the receipt with that pass that shows that they have right to be at that game.”

Harrison County, along with Doddridge and Upshur, are the only counties in our region that appeared Yellow in Wednesday’s map from the DHHR. Monongalia County remains red, while the rest of the viewing area remains green.