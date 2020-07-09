A look at what games could be missed if the HS Football season is shortened

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Wednesday, Governor Jim Justice alluded to a potential big announcement that is expected to come Friday, and is also expected to impact high school sports across the state, including football.

Not only did Justice announce, Wednesday, that the start of the school year has been pushed back to September 8, but he also mentioned that he and the WVSSAC may be pushing back the start of fall sports.

Gov. Jim Justice has announced a target start date for schools of Sept. 8 for all counties in WV.



He also has announced that fall sports will likely also be pushed back, but that formal announcement will come Friday. Says he will be working with the WVSSAC to adjust calendar — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) July 8, 2020

With the start of the high school football season in jeopardy, we took a look at local teams’ football schedules to see how Friday’s announcement could impact their seasons.

The first week of the regular season is scheduled to start on August 27 and 28 for all the teams in our region.

So, if the season does get altered, some notable games we could miss out on are: the first game in the Sean Biser era, as Morgantown takes on South Charleston; North Marion at East Fairmont on Thursday night, with the Huskies coming off another playoff appearance and Shane Eakle entering his second year with the Bees; and Doddridge County at South Harrison, as the Bulldogs replace a number of starters on both sides of the ball.

Week 2 of the season is set for the following weekend.

If Week 2 would get wiped out, too, here’s a look at some other notable games: Bridgeport’s first Triple-A game against a Triple-A school, as they take on Morgantown; and East Fairmont looking for a second-consecutive win against Grafton.

Of course, it’s important to mention teams’ open weeks, as well. In this case, those weeks provide flexibility for schools, and might be used to save one of those games that could potentially get wiped out.

Another week that could be used to make up any game(s) from the first two weeks are games against out-of-state opponents.

It’s not yet clear what surrounding states, such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Maryland, will do regarding fall sports, but those games could become expendable.

Below is a chart of teams in our region that includes the first two weeks of the season, each teams’ open date, and any games against out of state opponents.

TEAM FIRST WEEK GAME (8/28) SECOND WEEK GAME (9/4) OPEN DATE OUT OF STATE GAMES BRIDGEPORT H vs Lewis County @ Morgantown 11/6

BUCKHANNON-UPSHUR @ Fairmont Senior H vs. Ripley 9/18

MORGANTOWN @ South Charleston H vs. Bridgeport 9/11

PRESTON H vs. Hampshire H vs. North Marion 10/02

UNIVERSITY @ John Marshall @ Park South 10/09 Albert Gallatin (PA)









BRAXTON COUNTY H vs. Lincoln @ Lewis County 9/11

EAST FAIRMONT H vs. North Marion @ Grafton 9/25

ELKINS @ Liberty H vs. RCB 10/02

FAIRMONT SENIOR H vs. BUHS @ Lincoln 10/02

GRAFTON @ Philip Barbour H vs. East Fairmont 10/09 Northern Garrett (MD) LEWIS COUNTY @ Bridgeport H vs. Braxton County 9/18

LIBERTY H vs. Elkins @ South Harrison 10/09

LINCOLN @ Braxton County H vs. Fairmont Senior 10/09

NORTH MARION @ East Farimont @ Preston 10/02

PHILIP BARBOUR H vs. Grafton H vs. Clay County 10/16

ROBERT C. BYRD @ Keyser @ Elkins 10/09











CLAY-BATTELLE H vs. Gilmer County OPEN 9/4 Beallsville (OH) // Conotton Valley (OH) // Massanutten (VA) DODDRIDGE COUNTY @ South Harrison H vs. Tyler Consolidated 9/18

GILMER COUNTY @ Clay-Battelle H vs. Webster 10/02

RITCHIE COUNTY @ Tyler Consolidated OPEN 9/4

SOUTH HARRISON H vs. Doddridge Co H vs. Liberty 9/25

TRINITY CHRISTIAN @ Hannan H vs. Wirt 9/18

TUCKER COUNTY H vs. Pocahontas Co @ Tygarts Valley 10/09 Southern Garrett (MD) TYGARTS VALLEY @ Valley H vs. Tucker 9/18

WEBSTER COUNTY @ Richwood @ Gilmer County 9/25



A true announcement regarding fall sports is expected Friday in the governor’s briefing.

Executive Director of the WVSSAC, Bernie Dolan, did tell us on Monday that the WVSSAC’s playoff points system that sets up the playoff brackets could be adjusted if games are wiped out.

He also said that any games a team wouldn’t be able to play because of the virus would be counted as a no contest, and not a forfeit.

Stay with 12 Sports as we continue to keep you updated on the status of fall sports in the Mountain State.