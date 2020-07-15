“A Season of Uncertainty” airs Thursday: Comments from local coaches, administrators and youth league leaders on sports

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – As the fate of fall sports remains on the line here in the Mountain State, there is a lot of uncertainty on all levels of sports.

Thursday night, 12 News is airing a 12 SportsZone Special: “A Season of Uncertainty”, with different perspectives from local coaches, athletic directors, youth league leaders, and WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan on the unknown currently going on in the sports world.

12 Sports also spoke with Morgantown High School Athletic Director John Bowers on the task of scheduling football games after the initial start date of the season was pushed back.

“We were set to be on bye which what would have been week three, which is now week two. So there are a couple schools that we’re working with to try and get us a game there so that we can guarantee our kids 10 games. We think, because we don’t know how the virus is going to behave, that we should probably get the play dates in early that we can in case there is a spike,” Bowers said.

High school football has been dominating the conversation when it comes to sports in the fall.

Earlier this week, the WVSSAC released new guidelines and recommendations for this football season.

Robert C. Byrd football head coach, Josh Gorrell, commented on one of those recommendations when we spoke with him this week.

“It’s hard for me to be able to tell a kid, he you can practice all week but we may not be able to take you on an away game. I don’t think that’s fair. I don’t know how you tell a kid to come out to represent a school, be prepared, do the things you need to do to be on the field, and then we’re traveling and going away, and might not want to take that kid because he’s not participating. Well, he’s on the team,” Gorrell said.

A full list of the WVSSAC rule changes, requirements and recommendations can be found here.

“A Season of Uncertainty” airs Thursday night at 8 p.m. on the 12 News NBC station.