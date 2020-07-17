“A Season of Uncertainty”: Sports leagues from surrounding states make decisions regarding fall sports

CLAKSBURG, W.Va. – As part of our 12 SportsZone Special: “A Season of Uncertainty”, Abbie and Ryan spoke about sports leagues and conferences from surrounding states to give perspectives on how those decisions could impact sports here in West Virginia.

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania State Athletics Conference — a Division II conference similar to the Mountain East Conference — announced that it would not be holding any athletic competitions this fall.

While that decision doesn’t directly impact the MEC, it did prompt the Mountain East to release a statement on Wednesday, saying that it is still hoping to play sports this fall.

There was also big news out of Virginia on Wednesday, as it doesn’t appear likely that high school football will be played in that state this fall.

That does directly impact several high schools in West Virginia, including teams from the Eastern Panhandle and southern part of the state, as well as Clay-Battelle.

Pennsylvania’s high school athletics governing body, came out on Thursday and said it still plans to have football this fall.

