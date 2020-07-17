“A Season of Uncertainty” with Mountain State Youth Football’s James Matthews

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – As part of our 12 SportsZone Special: “A Season of Uncertainty”, Ryan Decker spoke with Mountain State Youth Football League president, James Matthews, on the status of his league ahead of the season.

The Mountain State Youth Football League has teams in multiple counties in West Virginia – Monongalia, and Marion County – as well as a few teams in Pennsylvania.

The league is still anticipating on having a season, which will start with games in Pennsylvania for three weeks before having games in Morgantown, as it normally does.

Matthews also spoke about some on-field measures they’re taking to improve safety this season.

“We’re requiring our coaches to have masks on while they coach, we’re also implementing no huddles. Zero huddle. They look at the coach on the sideline, they give you a number, that’s your play. The littlest things are the best things you can do to make these kids feel safe and give them an opportunity to get out and participate,” said Matthews

Matthews also had this to say.

“Unless I see government shutting us down, I feel it’s getting to the point where it’s not such a necessity, but these kids are needing something,” he said. “Like I tell them, it’s my job to try to make it as safe as possible.”

For more information on the Mountain State Youth Football League, you can visit their Facebook page.

For more stories from the 12 SportsZone Special: “A Season of Uncertainty” return to the Sports tab on our website.