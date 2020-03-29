AA All-State first team: What it means to receive this honor

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The powerhouses of girls high school basketball earn the prestigious honor of being named to an All-State team.

Three local players were named to the AA All-State first team this week.

One of these players had to potentially end their senior year not knowing whether they could have been Double-A state champions. North Marion’s Taylor Buonamici knows what it feels like to win a state title, but has accepted she may not get another before she graduates.

Nonetheless, Buonamici will graduate with plenty of accolades such as All-Big 10 Conference Player of the Year and first team All-State…and these are just from her senior year.

Lincoln junior Victoria Sturm was also named to the first team All-State.

The Cougar averages 15.5 points per game and led her squad to the state tournament semifinals where they would face off against North Marion if the tournament resumes.

Sturm says if they can’t finish the tournament, the Cougs will immediately devote their focus to next season.

Another top player in the state is Fairmont Senior’s Marley Washenitz.

The sophomore received All-State first team honors, bumping up from the third team honor she received as a freshman last season. The Polar bear averages a double-double in points and rebounds.