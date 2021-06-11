AA State track and field: North Marion girls finish as runner up, FSHS Logan Zuchelli wins four state titles

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – North Central West Virginia Track and Field athletes were well represented in the Class Double-A state meet on Friday.

The North Marion girls team finished as state runners up behind Winfield.

North Marion girls track and field team finishes as AA state runner up.

The Huskies relay team of Trinity Hine, Cierra Parker, Rylee Delovich and Abby Masters finished in first place in the 4×200 relay with a time of 1:48.54.

NMHS Abby Masters is excited crossing the finish line in the girls 4×200 relay.

Fairmont Senior’s Logan Zuchelli was the highlight of the boys side of the meet. Zuchelli won a state title in four events: 3200, 1600, 800 and 4×800 relay.

Logan Zuchelli wins the AA boys high point award

The Polar Bear not only won four state titles but also broke the meet record in the 3200 and 1600 and earned the high point of the meet.

But Zuchelli was only one of four members of the FSHS 4×800 relay that took home the gold. Tyler Hayes, Elijah Hannig, Jayden Richardson and Zuchelli crossed the finish line with an impressive time of 8:19.20.

The FSHS boys 4×800 relay team at the podium.

The Fairmont Senior girls relay team of Paytyn Neal, Marin Parker, Maddie Awbrey and Gracie Lamb finished in first place in the 4×100 relay with a time of 51.95 to earn a state title.

The FSHS girls 4×100 relay team celebrating after their finish.

Elkins also finished the day with state title in the girls 4×800 relay. The team of Kiley Edwards, Samantha Sproul, Anna Belan and Addison Berdine smoked the competition with a time of 10.18.59.

The Elkins girls 4×800 relay team after finishing in first place.

Plenty of other local relay teams and individual athletes placed at the AA state meet, you can view the full meet results here.