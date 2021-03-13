AAA No. 1 Eagles remain unbeaten, win on the road against AAAA No. 1 Mohigans

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Some of the best high school basketball in the state of West Virginia was played on Saturday as the Class-AAA No. 1 ranked Robert C. Byrd Eagles visited Class-AAAA No. 1 ranked Morgantown.

Right away the Eagles showed dominance from three point range as Blake Meighen sets the tone with one followed by two in a row from Bryson Lucas.

Byrd started the game on an 11-0 run and led by 10 after one quarter.

In the second quarter, Brooks Gage hits a triple for the Mohigans to bring them within nine points.

But Lucas delivers an NBA-like slam dunk to extend Byrd’s lead even further.

Jeremiah King had a big first half for the Eagles as well scoring 10 of his 11 points.

RCB led by 19 points at the halftime break.

The third quarter was taken over by freshman Sha-Ron Young and senior Luke Bechtel for Morgantown. Bechtel led the Mohigans with 14 points and Young added 13.

But their surge wasn’t enough.

Gavin Kennedy hit a three in the fourth quarter to secure Robert C. Byrd’s 14 point lead.

Robert C. Byrd took down Morgantown 69-56, the final score.

Lucas led Byrd with 22 points and Kennedy added 21. King tallied 11 points.