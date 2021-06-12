AAA State track and field: Morgantown’s Riggs, University’s Edwards headline state meet

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Both University’s Josh Edwards and Morgantown’s Irene Riggs got started early at the AAA State track and field meet.

The two competed in the boys and girls 3200 race on Friday night and both walked away with state titles.

Edwards broke the meet record in the race with a time of 8:52.82 and beat the record by multiple seconds.

Edwards also won the 1600.

Riggs set the tone early for Morgantown, who finished the meet as state runners up, with a win in the 3200 with a time of 10:50.51. Riggs then went on to win the 1600, ,800 and was apart of the 4×800 relay team who also won gold.

The Mohigans relay team of Riggs, Amelia Summers, Maddie Gump and Anna Lester won the 4×800 with a time of 9.50.57.

The Mohigans girls team finished with 77 points.

Another University Hawk brought home gold in Daminn Cunningham. Cunningham finished first in boys long jump with a jump of 21-08.75.

The full AAA state meet results can be found here.